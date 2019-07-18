MLB players call on Puerto Rico governor to resign over leaked text messages

Several Major League Baseball players on Wednesday called for the governor of Puerto Rico to resign after hundreds of leaked documents between the governor and other officials featured homophobic and sexist language.

Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of private messages between Gov. Ricardo Rossello and several other government officials. In one message Rossello calls one New York female politician of Puerto Rican descent a “w--e” and described another as a “daughter of a b---h.” One chat also makes vulgar references to Latin pop star Ricky Martin’s homosexuality.

THOUSANDS OF PUERTO RICANS GATHER TO DEMAND GOVERNOR'S RESIGNATION

Thousands of Puerto Ricans on Wednesday marched in San Juan demanding that Rossello resign.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez, St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora were among those also calling on Rossello to resign.

“This post is for my people! This is to say that politics and sports should never be in the same conversation, but today is a day in which it is necessary,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram.

“I wish I could be in my island marching in unison with the rest of the people of Puerto Rico, just like I do it with my team in search of a championship! We have SO MUCH to offer, we’ve passed through tough times, but we always rise stronger than yesterday. TOGETHER, like always, we do what is needed when things become difficult; it’s when we’re at our best. THE TOWN SPEAKS!!

ANGELS PITCHER NOE RAMIREZ SUSPENDED FOR 3 GAMES

Molina also went on Instagram to express his solidarity with the Puerto Rican people.

“Today we all stand up united against the injustice, falsehoods, deception. and corruption! We are tired! It is done. We all stand together! Puerto Rico I love you! God bless everybody!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Correa posted a photo in his Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic uniform with his own message.

“Proud to be Puerto Rican! Let’s keep fighting for our rights. Let’s keep fighting for a better future. Don’t stay at home. Let’s take action and be part of change! Unite for a better tomorrow!”

Cora tweeted: “Tired of expressing my frustration at what we’re living but crazy about letting EVERYONE know that when we join we are powerful.”

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea also joined the chorus calling for Rossello to step down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rossello said Sunday he would not resign in wake of the scandal. Instead, he said he would look to God to guide him through “figurative or real” hurricanes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.