Miller scores 18 points as Rutgers beats Rider 68-56 for 9th win in past 10 games

Dane Miller scored 18 points and Rutgers eventually pulled away for a 68-56 win over Rider Friday.

Rutgers (9-2), which has won nine of its last 10, finished 3-0 under associate head coach David Cox. Cox filled in for Mike Rice after Rice was suspended without pay for a violation of athletic department policy.

Rice will resume his duties and return to practice Saturday.

Eli Carter scored all 15 of his points in the second half for Rutgers, which improved to 15-1 against its in-state rival. Kadeem Jack had 12 points while Wally Judge added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Rider (6-7) got 20 points from Daniel Stewart and 14 from Anthony Myles. The Broncs dropped to 0-5 in games when they have not scored at least 60 points.

Holding a 52-49 lead, Rutgers scored eight straight to take control with 2:42 left.