Mike Tyson to get $20 million contract offer to return to boxing, report says

Mike Tyson might actually make a comeback to the boxing ring.

According to MMA Fighting, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship [BKFC] is set to offer Tyson over $20 million to come out of retirement and compete in a fight for the organization.

"I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen," BKFC President David Feldman said.

The company offered the 53-year-old Tyson $20 million earlier in the month, but its next offer reportedly will include more money as well as charitable donations. The last time the former world heavyweight champion competed in a boxing match was back in 2005.

Tyson has been training recently and he even posted videos of his sessions.

"He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years, so I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old," trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN.

No plans have been official just yet, but Tyson said during an appearance on "Young Money Radio" that all options were open at this point in time.

"We got so many guys that want to do this," Tyson said. "We're in calls -- we're doing business with guys, you ain't even going to believe the names when the names come out."