Michigan playing 1st regional final since Fab Five; Florida Gators have made 3rd in a row

Trey Burke was a 16-month-old toddler the last time Michigan was still playing this late in the NCAA tournament.

That regional final 19 years ago, a loss that ended the Fab Five era, was played in a building that no longer exists.

Where Reunion Arena once stood near downtown Dallas is now a vacant lot about 20 minutes from where the Wolverines finally get another chance to get back to the Final Four.

No. 4 seed Michigan (29-7) plays No. 3 seed Florida (29-7) at Cowboys Stadium on Sunday.

The Wolverines advanced after sophomore Burke scored all 23 of his points after halftime, including a long, -tying 3-pointer that forced overtime in an 87-85 win over South Regional top seed Kansas.

The Gators are in their third consecutive regional final.