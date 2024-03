Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Just 15 days after being hired, Greg Scruggs is out at the University of Michigan.

The former NFL defensive lineman was arrested in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was hired as the football team's defensive line coach on March 6.

The 33-year-old was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police.

Michigan suspended Scruggs several hours after his arrest. New head coach Sherrone Moore said Scruggs made an "unfortunate mistake."

"He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions," Moore said of Scruggs' arrest last week.

Scruggs joined a staff that has had a lot of turnover. Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after nine seasons, the final one ending with a long-coveted national championship .

The university also named Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator after he spent the previous two seasons with the New York Giants in the same role.

Scruggs coached Wisconsin's defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.