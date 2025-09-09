Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Lakers

Michele Tafoya rips LeBron James over essay in Chinese state newspaper: 'American malpractice'

James wrote a glowing essay of his recent time in China

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Michele Tafoya slams LeBron James over essay in Chinese state media Video

Michele Tafoya slams LeBron James over essay in Chinese state media

Ex-NFL reporter Michele Tafoya appeared on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" to talk about LeBron James' essay in Chinese state-run media

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya slammed LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers wrote a glowing essay about China in a state-run outlet on Monday.

Tafoya appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and gave her thoughts on James’ column. She said she was unsure if it was even real at first.

LeBron James perplexed

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul called against him during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

"The first (thought) was, ‘OK, is this real? Is this A.I.? Is this legit? Is he this ill-informed?’… This is like American malpractice," Tafoya said. "This is the guy who is defending China to the hills. Why? Because all of his sneakers are made there."

Tafoya pointed out that James, like a majority of NBA players, has been silent on the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report in 2024 about Uyghur Muslims being forced to undergo "ideological indoctrination" as well as being forced to learn Mandarin.

China has consistently rejected claims of human rights violations when it came to Uyghurs.

"And he is ignorant of the human rights (issues) – the absolute atrocities going on in China, and the fact that China would like to destroy most of the Western world and own the globe, or else LeBron loves that idea," Tafoya added. "Maybe he’s all in. Maybe that’s what he wants too. For a guy who is very vocal about the slave history of the United States of America. 

LeBron James vs Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 1, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"He’s certainly able to overlook the slave life that’s still going on in China. I would never understand this, and I would love to sit down and interview him about it because I have a lot of pointed questions, but I don’t think he’s going to take any questions about this."

James’ essay coincided with the end of the "Forever King Tour" in which he visited Shanghai and Chengdu.

"The enthusiasm and kindness of Chinese friends deeply touch me, and all I can do is give my all in every game to express my gratitude," he wrote in the paper, via Reuters. "I hope I can contribute to the development of Chinese basketball."

The South China Morning Post also noted that James thanked his Chinese fans for their reception of him.

LeBron James with his hands on his hips

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 2, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

"Every time I come here, my family and I are warmly welcomed. I am deeply moved by the hospitality and friendliness of our Chinese friends. All I can do is give my all in every match and express my gratitude to everyone," he wrote.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

