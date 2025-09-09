Michele Tafoya rips LeBron James over essay in Chinese state newspaper: 'American malpractice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya slammed LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers wrote a glowing essay about China in a state-run outlet on Monday.

Tafoya appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and gave her thoughts on James’ column. She said she was unsure if it was even real at first.

"The first (thought) was, ‘OK, is this real? Is this A.I.? Is this legit? Is he this ill-informed?’… This is like American malpractice," Tafoya said. "This is the guy who is defending China to the hills. Why? Because all of his sneakers are made there."

Tafoya pointed out that James, like a majority of NBA players, has been silent on the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report in 2024 about Uyghur Muslims being forced to undergo "ideological indoctrination" as well as being forced to learn Mandarin.

China has consistently rejected claims of human rights violations when it came to Uyghurs.

"And he is ignorant of the human rights (issues) – the absolute atrocities going on in China, and the fact that China would like to destroy most of the Western world and own the globe, or else LeBron loves that idea," Tafoya added. "Maybe he’s all in. Maybe that’s what he wants too. For a guy who is very vocal about the slave history of the United States of America.

"He’s certainly able to overlook the slave life that’s still going on in China. I would never understand this, and I would love to sit down and interview him about it because I have a lot of pointed questions, but I don’t think he’s going to take any questions about this."

James’ essay coincided with the end of the "Forever King Tour" in which he visited Shanghai and Chengdu.

"The enthusiasm and kindness of Chinese friends deeply touch me, and all I can do is give my all in every game to express my gratitude," he wrote in the paper, via Reuters. "I hope I can contribute to the development of Chinese basketball."

The South China Morning Post also noted that James thanked his Chinese fans for their reception of him.

"Every time I come here, my family and I are warmly welcomed. I am deeply moved by the hospitality and friendliness of our Chinese friends. All I can do is give my all in every match and express my gratitude to everyone," he wrote.