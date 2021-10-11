Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Michael Jordan unconcerned about NBA's COVID rules: 'I’m a firm believer in science'

Michael Jordan is a team owner of Charlotte Hornets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michael Jordan is unconcerned about the NBA’s COVID protocols as some of the league's top stars have pushed back on getting the vaccine and may even miss games because of it.

Jordan, the team owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was asked Monday about how he felt about the league’s health protocols regarding the coronavirus and players getting vaccinated. He told the "Today" show he had no concerns.

Chairman Michael Jordan of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 11, 2021, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I am in total unison with the league. And I think everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and you know, I’m a firm believer in science," Jordan said. "I’m gonna stick with that, and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets as rules. I think once everybody buys in we’re gonna be fine."

Jordan was asked about who he thought could really be contenders for the NBA championship. He mentioned the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

Retired professional basketball player Michael Jordan during the Toyota-Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

"It’s hard to knock out Milwaukee. I’m a firm believer that if you’re a champion someone’s gonna have to knock you off the pedestal. Brooklyn in the East, you got Miami’s changed. You know, my old team Chicago made some big, big changes. They may compete in the East as well. The Lakers are gonna come back. The Clippers are gonna come back," Jordan said.

"Whoever stays healthy, battle COVID-19 issues that they may have in the course of the year, it’s gonna give that team the best chance. Staying healthy is our biggest thing for us. We gotta stay healthy."

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, Saturday, May 1, 2021. 

As for the Hornets, the team is looking promising behind LaMelo Ball. Charlotte hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.

