Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during Twitch stream

Meyers Leonard’s image is certainly in jeopardy after a video made its way onto social media showing the 29-year-old Miami Heat center saying an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream of him playing the video game "Call of Duty."

"F--king cowards. Don’t f--king snipe me. You f--king k--e b--ch," Leonard said during the stream.

Leonard, who is in his second season with the Heat, has over 69,000 followers on Twitch, and over 550,000 between his Twitter and Instagram platforms. Shortly after he used the derogatory word, Leonard received a phone call and said, "Yo, my wife needs me, she just called me. I gotta roll, brother."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a statement regarding the situation with Leonard.

"We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech," Bass said.

Leonard is in his second season with the Heat. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining Miami. Leonard, the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, is averaging only 3.3 points per game this season.

The NBA has made it clear that it is no place for racism, so Leonard’s career could be in danger after his latest remarks.