Miami Hurricanes

Miami football player was driver in wreck that killed three, two of which were children, police say

Adarius Hayes has a history of violations behind the wheel: report

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A Miami football player was found to be the driver in a two-car crash that killed three people in the other vehicle, two of which were children, police said on Monday.

Linebacker Adarius Hayes was injured in the wreck, but was released from the hospital.

The people killed in the Kia Soul were aged 78, 10, and 4.

Adarius Hayes

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) reacts against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.  (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost," the Hurricanes said in a statement.

The school is still working to gather further information.

Another passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Adarius Hayes

Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes (34), followed by defensive back Dylan Day (23), returns an interception 25 yards in the fourth quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sept. 7, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles," Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement distributed Sunday.

The Orlando Sentinel noted that Hayes has a history of driving citations, including several instances of speeding, and another for careless driving that resulted in a separate crash.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Adarius Hayes running

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) covers a kick during the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

