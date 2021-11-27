Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets make splash with 3 free agent signings: reports

The Mets were looking to add some bats to the lineup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Mets made some waves on the free agent market in hopes of improving a team that failed to meet expectations in 2021.

According to multiple reports, the Mets agreed to deals with infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha.

The Mets and Escobar agreed to a two-year deal, according to the MLB Network. He earned his first All-Star appearance last year as he split time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. He hit .253 with a .786 OPS, 28 home runs and 26 doubles. He led the league in triples in 2019 with 10.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 08: Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after a base hit in the seventh inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Marte and the Mets agreed to a four-year deal, according to MLB.com. Marte also played for two teams in 2021, splitting time between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. He hit .310 with a .841 OPS and had 47 stolen bases. He also hit 12 home runs. He’s the splashier move of the three.

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTMEBER 23: Starling Marte #2 of the Oakland Athletics on the field during the game against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum on September 23, 2021 in Oakland, California. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 6-5. (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

METS' STEVE COHEN BITTER OVER STEVEN MATZ-CARDINALS DEAL, CALLS OUT AGENT FOR 'UNPROFESSIONAL BEHAVIOR'

Canha signed a two-year deal with the Mets with an option for a third year, ESPN reported. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Athletics. He hit 17 home runs and batted .231 with a .746 OPS in 141 games. He led the majors in getting hit by a pitch, which happened 27 times.

The string of moves is definitely a good sign that New York is looking to put some solid players around players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The team was also reportedly checking in with Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer – two pitchers who could add some fire to the pitching rotation.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics leaves the dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum on September 25, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Mets were 77-85 in 2021, finishing in third place in the National League East.

