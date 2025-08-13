Mets run out of celebratory fireworks during home run onslaught against Braves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets were hot on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves – so much so that the crew at Citi Field used up all of its pyro for the home run theatrics.

The Mets slammed six home runs off Braves pitchers in their 13-5 win. Spencer Strider and Austin Cox were tagged for three dingers each. Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez had two home runs each, with Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty contributing the rest.

After the sixth home run of the night, the Mets had to give fans the tough news – "No More Pyro."

"Due to too many Mets home runs, we have unfortunately run out of fireworks for the night," a message on the Citi Field videoboard read. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Alonso’s two home runs pushed him to the top of the organization’s all-time home run list. He has 28 home runs on the year and 254 all-time. He surpassed Darryl Strawberry with the feat.

"As a kid, you don’t really think that it’s in the realm of the possibility to be a franchise home run leader," Alonso said after the game. "You just want to get to the big leagues and give it your best. And the dream is really kind of this opaque and unknown thing. You just want to get there and compete, play for a World Series, play winning baseball.

"I mean, it’s a wild dream, to be honest, and it’s really special."

The Mets shared a message from Strawberry on their social media platforms.

"You have worked hard, you have stood up in the pressure of New York City and you have played well," Strawberry said. "It’s well-deserved. You are a homegrown player. Again, congratulations and continue to have great success. All the best, buddy."

New York moved to within five games of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.