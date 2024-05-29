Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets place Edwin Diaz on injured list amid putrid stretch with 4 blown saves in May

Edwin Diaz is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, and will take time to rehab before returning

Scott Thompson
Published
It appears something physical has been impacting New York Mets struggling closer Edwin Diaz lately, as the team placed him on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Diaz has blown three saves in his last five appearances, and four over his nine outings in May, which is uncharacteristic for the two-time All-Star reliever. 

Diaz owned a 2.13 ERA entering the month, but it’s inflated to 5.40 now over 20 innings of work in the 2024 season. 

Edwin Diaz walks off field

Edwin Díaz #39 of the New York Mets walks off the mound in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on May 25, 2024 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

While the Mets’ overall struggles, which included an MLB-worst 9-22 stretch, are not entirely Diaz’s fault, blown saves with a lead in the ninth is not what you want to be from someone expected to be shutdown. 

The first blown save came on May 5, when Diaz gave up a homer to the Tampa Bay Rays, resulting in a 7-6 loss. That was just the first of the season for the right-hander, but things began to collapse from there. 

Diaz was fine in his next two outings, not allowing a run in each of them on May 6 and May 12. However, he blew back-to-back saves against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 13 and 16. 

METS BROADCASTERS PERFECTLY SUM UP TEAM'S MASSIVE STRUGGLES DURING LATEST MELTDOWN: ‘GOOD GRIEF’

Then, on May 18 against the Miami Marlins, Diaz imploded, giving up four runs in the bottom of the ninth, which ended with a Miami walk-off in another crushing loss for New York. 

Hope came when he was solid against the San Francisco Giants over Memorial Day Weekend, but he blew his fourth save of the month one game later, giving up one run on two hits on May 25 before the Giants scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to run away with it. 

Edwin Díaz #39 of the New York Mets looks on during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Diaz has had his ups and downs with the Mets, including his first season with them in 2019 when he owned a 5.59 ERA. However, he’s been arguably the best closer in baseball in other seasons, including 2022 when he had a 1.31 ERA over 62.0 innings with 32 saves. 

Diaz wasn’t able to play the 2023 season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic that year. 

The Mets certainly hope Diaz can figure out his ailment and get back to his usual dominant self, as they desperately need some consistency in the bullpen. 

Edwin Diaz walks off mound

Edwin Díaz #39 of the New York Mets reacts after pitching d during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on May 24, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York is having a rough season so far, owning a 22-32 record entering Wednesday, which is 15 games back of the Phillies in the NL East. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.