Mets broadcasters perfectly sum up team's massive struggles during latest meltdown: 'Good grief'

The New York Mets are the definition of reeling right now, as they entered Sunday in MLB's worst stretch with a 9-22 record over their last 31 games.

And once again, it was a late-inning meltdown that led to the team losing on Saturday afternoon. The team's broadcasters perfectly summed up how every Mets fan is feeling at the moment as they watched the San Francisco Giants win 7-2 in extra innings.

"It feels like the sky is falling," Mets legend Keith Hernandez said over the PIX11 broadcast Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This came after the Mets' longtime play-by-play announcer, Gary Cohen, called Mike Yastrzemski’s bases-loaded triple that blew the doors open on the game in the top of the 10th inning.

And the only reason the game went into extras is that Edwin Diaz blew another save for the Mets. Diaz has blown four saves in his last eight appearances for New York.

After Hernandez made his comment, Cohen added, "It has felt like that virtually every day for the last month."

Hernandez replied: "Good grief."

Another Mets legend, Ron Darling, couldn’t hold back his thoughts on the team’s losing streak as well.

"There’s losing, and then there’s what’s happening here," he said in the bottom half of the 10th innings. "And it’s two different things. This is just gut-wrenching."

The Mets are now losers of five in a row, which included another bad loss on Friday night against the Giants, who came from behind late to beat New York again. New York is nine games under .500 entering Sunday (21-30), and sits second-to-last in the NL East.

New York is a talented team on paper, and though they weren’t expected to be too competitive this season after a lackluster 2023 campaign, this stretch has irked everyone following the Queens-based squad.

However, the season is still very early, and that’s the beauty of a 162-game season – there are many games left to right the ship. The Mets want it to come sooner rather than later.

Cohen’s message to Mets fans before signing off Saturday’s broadcast was to remember there’s always another game on the schedule to get things on the right track.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Remember, the sun will come up tomorrow, as difficult as that may be to realize," Cohen said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.