Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes X post that seemed to reveal team's trade deadline plans

Despite a sky-high payroll again, it is yet another struggle for the New York Mets.

The Amazin's won 101 games in 2022, but things came crashing down last year when they won 75 last season - right now, they are 19-23.

Last year's Mets had the highest payroll of all-time, making the Mets, arguably, the biggest disappointment in baseball.

The Mets did not have many expectations heading into this season, as new president of baseball operations David Stearns seems to be waiting a bit before pouncing (next year's free agent class is stacked) - the largest contract New York gave this offseason was the two-year, $28 million they gave to pitcher Sean Manaea.

With New York off to yet another disappointing start, and guys like Pete Alonso, Jose Quintana, and J.D. Martinez set to become free agents upon season's end, it's a fair question as to whether the Mets will sell at the trade deadline and continue to build on their farm system. That's what they did last year when they traded away Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Mark Canha and Tommy Pham.

Well, Steve Cohen may or may not have revealed that's the case.

In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Cohen replied to another post about possibly "[blowing] it up," that it is "all in the future" and there is "not much we can do until the trade deadline."

Cohen dismissed the notion that that was code meaning that they'd be sellers in the summer.

"I believe in this team. I believe in the back of the baseball card. It’s way too early to speculate on anything. It’s May 16. I expect to make the playoffs," Cohen said to SNY, the team's broadcast network.

"I know the fan base is frustrated, but it’s still early. We’re still very capable of making the playoffs. I fully expect to make the playoffs."

The Mets started off 0-5, then suddenly got hot by winning 12 of their next 15, but since then, they are 7-15.

Cohen took over control of the team before the 2021 season, purchasing the club from the Wilpons, who still own majority of SNY. Upon purchasing the club, Cohen famously said his goal was to win the World Series within his first three to five seasons. Next year will mark his fifth as the majority owner of the franchise.

