Mets manager Callaway, pitcher Vargas confront reporter after loss to Cubs

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas cursed out a newspaper reporter in the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field on Sunday after the Mets dropped a 5-3 decision to the Chicago Cubs.

According to multiple reporters, the fireworks began when Newsday beat writer Tim Healey told Callaway he would "see you tomorrow, Mickey" following the manager's postgame news conference. Yahoo Sports reported that Callaway responded by yelling at Healey: "Don't be a smarta--, motherf---er."

The second-year manager initially walked away and then returned and confronted Healey again, accusing him of "antagonizing" people, according to NorthJersey.com.

Vargas then stared down Healey and reportedly mentioned fighting the reporter, telling him: "I’ll knock you the f--- out, bro." Vargas then tried to charge Healey but was restrained by starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Carlos Gomez.

Callaway then told a Mets media relations official to "get this motherf---er out of here. We don't need that bulls--- here." Vargas chimed in: "He'll be back tomorrow, but get him the f--- out of here today!"

No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later. He did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

"The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today's game in the clubhouse," the team said in a statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out an apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties."

The Mets dropped to 37-41 following the loss and sit nine games back of the division-leading Atlanta Braves. They open a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday.

Prior to the confrontation, Callaway had been questioned repeatedly about his decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz with a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cubs shortstop Javier Baez hit a two-out, three-run home run off Lugo that put the Cubs on top to stay.

At one point, Callaway reportedly was asked if he would adjust his stated intention never to use Diaz for more than four outs in a game.

Callaway responded: "Because you think so?"

