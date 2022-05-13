Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets' James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

McCann is set to be out six weeks

Associated Press
New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone.

New York Mets' James McCann hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington. 

New York Mets' James McCann hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.