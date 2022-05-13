Mets' James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone.

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.