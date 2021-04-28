Mets' Francisco Lindor responds to boos from fans at Citi Field: 'It doesn’t feel right'

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor got his first taste of what it's like to play in New York on Tuesday.

Lindor, who signed a $341 million deal with the Mets before the start of the 2021 MLB season, played in only his 18th game with the team, and his early-season struggles warranted the boo birds from the fans at Citi Field.

"It’s interesting and it’s funny and it sucks," Lindor said on Wednesday via the New York Post. "It doesn’t feel right, for sure. Interesting, because this is the first time that it happened in my career, and funny because I’m getting booed and people think I’m gonna go home and think about why I’m getting booed.

"I get it. They’re booing because there’s no results. That’s it," Lindor continued. "They expect results, I expect results and I get it. It’s part of the job. People expect results and they’re booing because there’s no results. I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs and start helping the team on a daily basis a lot more than I’m doing right now."

Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Lindor was batting .212 (14-for-66) with one homer and a 71 OPS-plus (100 being league average). Lindor finished Tuesday’s game 1-for-4 and after his final at-bat, which ended in a groundout, Mets fans let him know how they felt.

"I didn’t come to New York to hit .350 and win MVP," Lindor said. "I came to New York to win and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win."