Messi scores 2 in Barcelona's historic comeback, 4-0 win over AC Milan to reach quarterfinals

Lionel Messi started the comeback with two first-half goals, and Barcelona overwhelmed AC Milan 4-0 Tuesday night to reach its sixth straight Champions League quarterfinal and become the first team ever to advance after losing the first leg 2-0 on the road.

Messi scored in the fifth and 39th minutes, moving into sole possession of second on the Champions League career scoring list with 58 goals. David Villa put Barcelona ahead in the aggregate eries in the 55th minute, and left back Jordi Alba sealed the win when he scored in the second minute of stoppage time.

In the other match, Galatasaray won 3-2 at Schalke to advance on 4-3 aggregate.