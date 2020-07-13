Expand / Collapse search
Memphis man shoots cousin over Penny Hardaway argument: police

Charges were filed in the incident

By Mollie Walker | New York Post
Well, that escalated quickly.

A Memphis man was charged with second-degree attempted murder after police said he shot his cousin in the chest because of an argument over whether University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway is a good coach, according to WREG-TV.

Officers took Tyrone Taylor into custody Thursday for the July 3 incident. He was also charged with employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The victim told police he was inside the home when he got into a verbal altercation with his cousin. After things escalated, Taylor allegedly punched the victim in the face before pulling out a gun and firing. The report did not say what Taylor’s stance on Hardaway was.

Hardaway, who was a four-time NBA All-Star over a 14-year career, has been the head coach of Memphis since 2018. In his first year, Hardaway, 48, led the Tigers to the NIT.  He has a 43-24 record over the past two seasons.