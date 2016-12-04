Expand / Collapse search
December 28, 2016

Meet Daniel Suarez, NASCAR's First Full-Time Mexican Racer

Daniel Suarez during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing's headquarters in Huntersville, N.C., Aug. 19, 2014.

Daniel Suarez first began racing more than 10 years ago, when he began karting with friends in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico.

This summer, the 22-year-old became the first and only Mexican driver to compete full-time in NASCAR’s Nationwide Series. In the upcoming 2015 season, Suarez will drive a Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in an unprecedented move facilitated by the world’s richest man, Carlos Slim.

“I am super excited. I really can’t explain to you with words how I am feeling right now,” Suarez told Latina magazine in a recent interview. “I believe that next year is going to be a huge year to develop myself and try to be better at this great sport.”

To read more about Suarez, visit Latina.

