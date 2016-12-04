Meet Daniel Suarez, NASCAR's First Full-Time Mexican Racer

Daniel Suarez first began racing more than 10 years ago, when he began karting with friends in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico.

This summer, the 22-year-old became the first and only Mexican driver to compete full-time in NASCAR’s Nationwide Series. In the upcoming 2015 season, Suarez will drive a Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in an unprecedented move facilitated by the world’s richest man, Carlos Slim.

“I am super excited. I really can’t explain to you with words how I am feeling right now,” Suarez told Latina magazine in a recent interview. “I believe that next year is going to be a huge year to develop myself and try to be better at this great sport.”

To read more about Suarez, visit Latina.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino