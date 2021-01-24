Matthew Stafford's tenure with Lions appears to be over

Matthew Stafford’s long tenure with the Detroit Lions appears to be nearing its end.

The Lions and Stafford mutually agreed to explore trade possibilities, according to multiple reports. The longtime quarterback reportedly expressed interest in being traded at the end of the season but the organization chose to wait until a new general manager and head coach were hired.

Stafford reportedly met with general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell and they talked about moving on.

The former Georgia standout was the cornerstone of Detroit’s rebuild starting in 2009. The Lions selected him with the No. 1 pick and he showed big-arm potential though it would rarely translate into wins for Detroit down the stretch.

Some of Stafford’s seasons were lost because of injury and he played through some brutal injuries, including a broken back.

Stafford, if traded, will finish his career with the Lions with 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdown passes. He was a one-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 AP Comeback Player of the Year. He threw for more than 4,000 yards in a season eight times and more than 5,000 yards once.

He only made the playoffs three times and losing in all three games.

Detroit itself has not made it past the wildcard round since the 1991 season and only have made the playoffs eight times since the 1993 season. Since 1998, the team only finished in the top 10 in points scored twice and yards gained three times.

The offensive woes aren’t Stafford’s fault. The front office failed to foster a winning environment for years even before Stafford got to the NFL.

Detroit will have the No. 7 overall pick and will have to hope a quarterback falls to them if they do inded move on from Stafford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.