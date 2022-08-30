Matt Araiza's rape accuser speaks out on 'traumatic experience'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman who alleged former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others gang-raped her last year when she was in high school recalled her "traumatic experience" earlier on Tuesday.

The woman's lawsuit alleged that Araiza and two of his teammates from San Diego State University raped her in a bedroom at a Halloween college party after she and Araiza had sex outside of a home.

In an interview with CBS News, the unnamed woman said piercings were ripped from her body, and she was left bloody and bruised.

She said she was in and out of consciousness during the alleged incident, but recalled "being face down in a random bed just waiting for it to be over," she wrote in her diary.

"I was having to deal with this horrible traumatic experience that I never asked for," she said.

The woman said she reported the incident to police the day after it happened, and told a friend who spotted her crying that she "had just been raped."

Araiza was cut from the Bills on Saturday, with the team's general manager, Brandon Beane, saying the " culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games."

"There are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation," he added .

No one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed.