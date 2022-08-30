Expand / Collapse search
Matt Araiza's rape accuser speaks out on 'traumatic experience'

Araiza was released from Bills on Saturday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A woman who alleged former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others gang-raped her last year when she was in high school recalled her "traumatic experience" earlier on Tuesday.

The woman's lawsuit alleged that Araiza and two of his teammates from San Diego State University raped her in a bedroom at a Halloween college party after she and Araiza had sex outside of a home.

Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York.

Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

In an interview with CBS News, the unnamed woman said piercings were ripped from her body, and she was left bloody and bruised.

She said she was in and out of consciousness during the alleged incident, but recalled "being face down in a random bed just waiting for it to be over," she wrote in her diary.

"I was having to deal with this horrible traumatic experience that I never asked for," she said.

The woman said she reported the incident to police the day after it happened, and told a friend who spotted her crying that she "had just been raped."

Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on Aug. 5, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on Aug. 5, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Araiza was cut from the Bills on Saturday, with the team's general manager, Brandon Beane, saying the "culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games."

"There are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation," he added.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

No one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed.