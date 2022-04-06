Masters 2022: How to watch, tee times, groupings and more
Tiger Woods is set to tee off Thursday morning
The 86th edition of the Masters is set to tee off Thursday morning.
This year’s tournament will be as intriguing as ever as Tiger Woods said earlier in the week he intends on playing more than a year after suffering devastating leg injuries in a Los Angeles car crash. Woods added he believes he could win the green jacket again as well.
Woods hasn’t competed in the Masters since 2020 – the last event in which he faced high-level competition. He competed in the PNC Championship in 2021 with his son, Charlie.
Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Masters champion. He beat out Will Zalatoris by one stroke. Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth lost by three strokes.
The Masters is the premier event of the golf season. Here’s what to know about this year’s tournament.
Past champions
2021: Hideki Matsuyama
2020: Dustin Johnson
2019: Tiger Woods
2018: Patrick Reed
2017: Sergio Garcia
2016: Danny Willett
2015: Jordan Spieth
2014: Bubba Watson
2013: Adam Scott
2012: Bubba Watson
2011: Charl Schwartzel
2010: Phil Mickelson
Tee times and pairings (ET)
Bad weather pushed the start of the first round backward. Here's the updated tee times below.
8:15 am: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson (honorary starters)
8:30 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, JJ Spaun
8:41 am: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (A)
8:52 am: Larry Mize, Sep Straka, Francesco Molinari
9:03 am: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi
9:14 am: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee
9:25 am: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
9:36 am: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
9:47 am: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (A)
10:09 am: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes
10:20 am: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
10:31 am: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
10:42 am: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
10:53 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey
11:04 am: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
11:15 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (A)
10:26 am: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
11:48 am: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (A)
11:59 am: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ
12:10 am: Bernhard Langer, Christiiian Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis
11:21 am: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (A)
12:32 pm: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya
12:43 pm: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners
12:54 pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert
1:05 pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (A)
1:27 pm: Marc Lieshman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
1:38 pm: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
1:49: pm: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns
2:00 pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
2:11 pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
2:22 pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
2:33 pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
How to watch
Golf fans can watch the first two days of the Masters on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+ and Paramout+. TV coverage of the first two rounds on ESPN won’t begin until around 3 p.m. ET. CBS’ TV coverage will begin Saturday will also start at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.