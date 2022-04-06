Masters 2022: How to watch, tee times, groupings and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 86th edition of the Masters is set to tee off Thursday morning.

This year’s tournament will be as intriguing as ever as Tiger Woods said earlier in the week he intends on playing more than a year after suffering devastating leg injuries in a Los Angeles car crash. Woods added he believes he could win the green jacket again as well.

Woods hasn’t competed in the Masters since 2020 – the last event in which he faced high-level competition. He competed in the PNC Championship in 2021 with his son, Charlie.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Masters champion. He beat out Will Zalatoris by one stroke. Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth lost by three strokes.

The Masters is the premier event of the golf season. Here’s what to know about this year’s tournament.

Past champions

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson

Tee times and pairings (ET)

Bad weather pushed the start of the first round backward. Here's the updated tee times below.

8:15 am: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson (honorary starters)

8:30 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, JJ Spaun

8:41 am: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (A)

8:52 am: Larry Mize, Sep Straka, Francesco Molinari

9:03 am: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

9:14 am: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

9:25 am: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:36 am: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:47 am: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (A)

10:09 am: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

10:20 am: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:31 am: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:42 am: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

11:04 am: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

11:15 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (A)

10:26 am: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:48 am: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (A)

11:59 am: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

12:10 am: Bernhard Langer, Christiiian Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11:21 am: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (A)

12:32 pm: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:43 pm: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:54 pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

1:05 pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (A)

1:27 pm: Marc Lieshman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:38 pm: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:49: pm: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

2:00 pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

2:11 pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

2:22 pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:33 pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

How to watch

Golf fans can watch the first two days of the Masters on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+ and Paramout+. TV coverage of the first two rounds on ESPN won’t begin until around 3 p.m. ET. CBS’ TV coverage will begin Saturday will also start at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.