Maryland

Maryland Republicans say Dems hung sign dismissing concerns over trans athletes in women's sports

The sign made the unsubstantiated point that 'trans women have no competitive advantage'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The Maryland Freedom Caucus, a group of GOP delegates in the Maryland state legislature, made a post on social media showing a sign that appeared to have been hung by Democrat colleagues, dismissing concerns over trans athletes in women's sports. 

The post claimed the sign was hung Wednesday, which was National Women & Girls in Sports Day

The sign, which has a signature from the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus, was hung on the offices of Democrat state delegates Eric Ebersole and Nick Allen.

The sign makes the unsubstantiated point that "trans women have no competitive advantage," in women's sports. In 2021, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published a study that said transgender women maintain an advantage over biological women even after a year of hormone therapy treatment.

EDUCATION DEPT LAUNCHES 18 TITLE IX PROBES AFTER SCOTUS HEARS ARGUMENTS IN EFFORTS TO PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS

Democrats who voted down a bill to protect trans athletes in sports.

Democrats who voted down a bill to protect trans athletes in sports. (Fox News)

The sign also went on to state, "anti-dignity policies put transgender youth at risk," "banning transgender youth is illegal," and "invasive enforcement creates fear." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ebersole, Allen and the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus for a response. 

The post and apparent sign comes a day before the Maryland state legislature is set to vote on the Fairness in Girls' Sports Act.

The bill would require "certain interscholastic and intramural junior varsity and varsity athletic teams or sports sponsored by certain schools and certain locker rooms to be expressly designated based on biological sex; prohibiting certain entities from taking certain adverse actions against a school for maintaining separate interscholastic and intramural junior varsity and varsity athletic teams or sports or locker rooms for students of the female sex." 

So far, 27 states in the U.S. have similar laws in effect that enforce bans on trans athletes in girls' sports. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

