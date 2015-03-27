Martinez lifts Wyoming past North Carolina Central 73-60

Luke Martinez sank four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Leonard Washington had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming over North Carolina Central 73-60 Wednesday night on the opening day of Global Sports Hoops Showcase.

Derrious Gilmore added 10 points for Wyoming (2-0). Larry Nance Jr. pulled down 13 rebounds and had five points for the Cowboys. Ray Willis scored 20 points and had eight rebounds while Jeremy Ingram added 11 points for North Carolina Central (1-2).

The Eagles erased early 10-0 and 25-10 deficits, taking their first lead on Stanton Kidd's 3-pointer early in the second half. The teams traded the lead until Austin Haldorson put the Cowboys ahead for good with a layup at the 14:27 mark. It started a 13-0 surge that ended with Wyoming up 57-45 at the 10:54 mark.

North Carolina Central did not come within seven the rest of the way.