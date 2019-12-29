Marshawn Lynch scores TD in return with Seahawks, doused in Skittles

Marshawn Lynch must have felt right at home in his return to the Seattle Seahawks’ backfield Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch ran for a touchdown on the goal line to cut the 49ers’ lead to five points in the fourth quarter.

The running back then celebrated in typical Lynch fashion by shaking the hands of his teammates and fans doused him in Skittles.

Lynch last scored a touchdown with the Seahawks on Nov. 11, 2015, against the Arizona Cardinals. It was his last game with the Seahawks before he re-joined them earlier this week.

Seattle has been hampered by injuries, losing running backs Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny in the final weeks of the season. The Seahawks signed Lynch and Robert Turban ahead of the matchup against the 49ers.

Prior to re-joining Seattle, he was last spotted on Dec. 15 in the RingCentral Coliseum parking lot in Oakland prior to the Raiders’ final home game, serving tequila shots to fans.

Lynch recently said in an interview posted on YouTube that he would consider returning to the Seahawks because “We got history there. We got unfinished business.”

During his time in Seattle, he ran for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns. He joined the Raiders prior to the start of the 2017 season and played 21 games for them.

He was only signed for the Week 17 game against the 49ers and for the Seahawks’ run through the playoffs.