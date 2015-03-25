Marshall leads by 1 in Victoria

Matt Marshall fired a 7-under 63 on Thursday to grab a 1-stroke lead after the opening round of the Times Colonist Island Savings Open.

Marshall, who tied for 13th last year, leads the Canadian Tour season opener and is in search of his first tour victory.

Joe Panzeri, the 2011 Dakota Dunes Casino Open winner, is alone in second place at minus-6 at Uplands Golf Club.

David Skinns and Riley Wheeldon share third place at 5-under 65. Kevin Stinson, Brad Boyle and Fergal Rafferty are one stroke back at minus-4.

Marshall got going with birdies on the 11th and 13th. After a par at 14, he poured in four consecutive birdies from the 15th to make the turn at minus-6.

The 28-year-old from Arizona stumbled to a bogey at the first. He recovered that stroke with a birdie at the third. Marshall converted back-to-back birdie efforts at seven and eight, but stumbled to a bogey at the last to post 63.

NOTES: Last year's winner Andrew Roque mixed two birdies and four bogeys in a round of 2-over 72, which left him tied for 89th ... Matt Makinson had a hole- in-one on the par-3 17th, but only managed a 2-over 72 and is tied with Roque and 16 others.