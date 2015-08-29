Expand / Collapse search
September 21, 2015

Marseille's woes continue with stunning Ligue 1 loss at Guingamp

MARSEILLE - AUGUST 23: Michy Batshuayi of OM celebrates his goal with Mario Lemina of OM during the French Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Troyes ESTAC at New Stade Velodrome on August 23, 2015 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Guingamp stunned Marseille 2-0 at the Stade du Roudourou to get their first points of the 2015-16 campaign at the fourth time of asking.

Goals from Sloan Privat, who also missed an early penalty, and Nicolas Benezet secured the victory for the hosts, who started the night at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. The basement dwellers had the perfect opportunity to spring an upset early on when former Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra brought down Jimmy Briand in the box from behind.

Diarra was perhaps fortunate to just see a yellow card, and Marseille's luck held as Privat's weak spot-kick was saved comfortably low to the left by keeper Steve Mandanda. Marseille woke up and went close through Michy Batshuayi and Remy Cabella, who is on loan from Newcastle, but it remained goalless at the break.

Privat atoned for his earlier penalty miss by tapping into an empty net after good work from Nicolas N'Koulou after 73 minutes and Guingamp never looked like letting it slip.

Benezet put the result beyond doubt a minute from time by finding the bottom corner from outside the box, despite a despairing dive from Mandanda, to end a run of three straight defeats for Guingamp and lift them up to 14th.