Marquette's buzzer-beating tip-in helps upset No. 4 Wisconsin

Marquette needed just one point from the foul line Friday night to upset No. 4 Wisconsin, but instead got two and won the game in dramatic fashion.

D.J. Carton was at the free-throw line with nine-tenths of a second remaining in the game. He made the first free throw to tie the game. But he missed the go-ahead free throw and as the ball came off the rim Justin Lewis was there to tip it back in with one hand to win the game for the Golden Eagles.

“Nobody was hoping that D.J. missed obviously, but to have the foresight to be ready to try to make a play if he did miss is incredible for any player, but especially a freshman,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the game.

Neither team led by more than six points in the closely contested game. The lead changed six times in the final 1:10.

Carton was fouled by Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice at the three-point line. He said after the game he was trying to draw an offensive foul but just didn’t get into the right position.

Lewis finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. None more important than those that came in the final second of the game.

“He’s just a big-time player making a big-time play,” Carton said of his teammate. “I’m very proud of him for getting my back. He knows I’ll do the same for him.”

Marquette moved to 3-1 with the victory. Wisconsin fell to 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.