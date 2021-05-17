Marlins unveil new alternate uniforms inspired by Cuban Triple-A team

The Miami Marlins are bringing an old uniform back to life.

On Monday, the club announced that it will have special edition alternate uniforms paying homage to the Triple-A Havana Sugar Kings, a team that played in the international league for a few years during the late 1950s.

The Marlins will debut the uniforms this upcoming weekend during their three-game series against the New York Mets. The team will host Cuban Heritage Night at loanDepot Park on Saturday, which is a long-running event honoring South Florida's Cuban American community.

Miami plans on wearing the uniform at least once a month for the remainder of the 2021 MLB season. The distinct uniforms feature red tops and white pinstripes, as well as a crown on the front of the hat.

"Our new City Connect uniform seeks to blend sports and lifestyle fashion, remixing the Sugar Kings’ stylish uniform that embodies the unique sense of energy, passion and swagger from our community," Michael Shaw, the Marlins vice president of experience and innovation, said in a statement . "Thanks to the collaborative efforts with Nike, we developed a refresh of the legendary uniform with a modernized look that embodies the legacy and heritage of past generations and embraces the future of our city.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our players and fans wear the new look at the ballpark and around the city, with a sense of pride and excitement."

The Sugar Kings were an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, and they were relocated to New Jersey in 1960 amid the political turmoil in Cuba during the revolution.

Former Marlins coach and Sugar Kings player Cookie Rojas had a long career in the majors as both a player and coach. He recently told ESPN that the honor was "well deserved" and it was necessary to do.

"I believe it's one of the greatest things for the fans right now to remember," Rojas said. "You can very much dream on what could've happened."