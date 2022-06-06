Marlins minor league affiliate uses 4 consecutive hits by pitches to pull off comeback win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Marlins’ Double-A minor league baseball affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos had one of the strangest walk-off wins of all time on Sunday night against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos were down 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth. An infield error, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded up the bases for Pensacola. Luis Aviles Jr. was the batter who was hit by the pitch and it set the stage for what would be a weird sequence of events.

Pensacola’s Ray-Patrick Didder came up after Aviles and was also hit by a pitch, scoring a run and cutting the Biloxi lead to only one run. After a mound visit, Cobie Fletcher-Vance was also struck by a pitch, scoring the tying run.

Bubba Hollins came up to bat next and was also hit by a pitch. The game-winning run scored and Pensacola would pick up the 7-6 victory without recording a single hit in the ninth inning.

"Season 5 of Stranger Things is just going to be this inning," the Blue Wahoos tweeted after the game.

"Just your average, everyday ninth inning as the Blue Wahoos pick up a walk-off @culvers W for the third consecutive night!" the team added.

Pensacola picked up their 25th win of the season and lead the Southern League South Division with a 25-21 record. Biloxi, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, fell to 23-26.