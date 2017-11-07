Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna wins first Gold Glove Award

MIAMI MARLINS PRESS RELEASE

Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna was announced as the National League winner of the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award at his position. The announcement was made by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company.

Ozuna, 26, becomes the second Marlins' outfielder ever to win a Gold Glove Award, following the accomplishment of Christian Yelich in 2014, and is the first Marlins player to win the award since Dee Gordon (second base) in 2015. Ozuna led all NL left fielders this season in games played (152), games started (151), innings (1,335.0), total chances (320) and putouts (305). His .984 (320 TC/5 E) fielding percentage led all qualifying left fielders, and his 320 total chances were the most by a NL left fielder since Alfonso Soriano (359) and Jason Bay (329) in 2006. This season, the Marlins had three finalists for a Gold Glove Award: Ozuna, Dee Gordon (second base) and Giancarlo Stanton (right field).

The award winners are determined by votes tallied from each Major League manager and up to six coaches on each staff, as well as the SABR Defensive Index, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total.

Other Marlins Gold Glove Award winners are: catcher Charles Johnson (1995, '96, '97); pitcher Mark Buehrle (2012); first baseman Derrek Lee (2003); second basemen Luis Castillo (2003, '04, '05) and Dee Gordon (2015); third baseman Mike Lowell (2005); and outfielder Christian Yelich (2014).