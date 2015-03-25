Mark McArdle joins Richard Childress Racing as director of racing operations

Richard Childress Racing has chosen Mark McArdle as its director of racing operations on a full-time basis, effective immediately at Watkins Glen International.

McArdle leaves Furniture Row Racing after four years, first as director of competition and this year holding the title of executive director of competition. His duties this season have included operating on a shared basis between RCR and Furniture Row Racing, which has had a technical alliance with RCR since 2010.

McArdle will still work closely with Furniture Row Racing, but from the RCR facility and not traveling to FRR's facilities in Colorado. He spent 20 years in open-wheel racing and won three Indianapolis 500 trophies before making the move to NASCAR in 1999.