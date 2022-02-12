Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Marius Lindvik of Norway wins Olympic gold on large hill

Lindvik jumped 140 meters (459 feet) on his final jump and earned 296.1 points overall

Associated Press
Marius Lindvik of Norway won Olympic gold in ski jumping on the large hill Saturday, holding off Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan.

Lindvik jumped 140 meters (459 feet) on his final jump and earned 296.1 points overall to become the first Norwegian to win the event since Toralf Engan in 1964.

Kobayashi, who won gold on the normal hill on Sunday, earned silver. Karl Geiger of Germany, who is No. 1 in the World Cup rankings, finished third.

Two-time defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland was fourth, coming up short on his shot to become the first to win three straight Olympic titles on the large hill.

Gold medal winner Marius Lindvik, of Norway, reacts after his jump during a men's large hill individual final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Kobayashi went into the final round with the lead after jumping 142 meters (466 feet) and earning 147 points. Lindvik trailed by only 2.2 points, then soared past him with nearly flawless style.

Two-time gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is unable to compete in China because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Men have been ski jumping at the Winter Olympics since the first edition in 1924 while women did not have access to the sport at the Olympics until 2014.

The men will be back on the large hill on Monday for a team competition. Norway, Germany and Austria have won the last three Olympic team events. The trio of traditional powers will likely contend for medals again, trying to hold off Slovenia and Japan.