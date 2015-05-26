Mariners target series win in finale with Rangers

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Seattle Mariners go after a series win on Sunday when they close out their three-game set with the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.

Seattle put the brakes on a four-game losing streak Saturday, as Felix Hernandez struck out 12 over seven innings in a 3-1 win.

Hernandez (2-0), who left his last start with a mild quad strain, gave up just one run on two hits and two walks in to help the Mariners bounce back from a 3-1 loss in the series opener on Friday.

Mike Zunino hit a solo homer off Texas starter Colby Lewis in the fifth inning to give the Mariners the lead for good.

"One thing I expressed to them is you've got to continue to grind it out," Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. "There are going to be good moments, bad moments, tough moments, and moments that want to make your manager cry."

Lewis (1-1) allowed three runs on 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Hernandez convinced him on Saturday to let him pitch longer against the Rangers than the manager wanted, but told the pitcher, "We won't be having many of these conversations."

"He battled me to stay in the game," McClendon said. "Just a gutsy performance."

Seattle will hand the ball to lefty James Paxton, who is still searching for his first win of the season. Paxton did not get a decision on Monday in Los Angeles, as the Dodgers reached him for five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-5 loss. He is 0-1 on the year with a 5.11 ERA.

Paxton is 1-1 in two starts versus the Rangers, but has allowed just one run in 12 2/3 innings to them (0.71 ERA).

Texas, meanwhile, will turn to Ross Detwiler, who is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA. Detwiler had his second straight shaky outing on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, as he gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.