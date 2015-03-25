Maple Leafs general manager doing well after becoming sick during game and going to hospital

Maple Leafs general manager Dave Nonis is doing "very well" after feeling sick and going to the hospital during Saturday night's game.

The team says he is expected to be discharged Sunday.

The 47-year-old Nonis became "unwell" during the second period against Ottawa and saw team physicians at Air Canada Centre. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said in a statement he went to the hospital as a precaution and for further tests.

Nonis is in his second season as Toronto's general manager.