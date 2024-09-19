Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Man involved in deadly Lions tailgating shooting was acting in self-defense, will not be charged: prosecutor

Jalen Welch, 25, and Rayshawn Palmer, 40, were both killed by the same bullet

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Prosecutors in Michigan announced that they will not file charges following a deadly shooting at a popular tailgating site after the Detroit Lions game on Sunday, adding that the shooter was acting in self-defense. 

Jalen Welch, 25, and Rayshawn Palmer, 40, were fatally injured on Sunday afternoon after the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said a "physical altercation" involving several men had broken out near Shed 6 in Eastern Market. 

Lions helmet logo

The Detroit Lions logo on a helmet on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Aaron Doster-USA Today Sports)

According to officials, an argument between five men followed the fight. During that time, Welch was alleged to have displayed a pistol in a "threatening manner" while approaching the unidentified 40-year-old shooter. 

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the shooter, who owned a concealed pistol license, took out his weapon and shot Welch one time, striking him in the head. The same bullet also struck Palmer in the head. 

"This single gunshot resulted in the death of two individuals. Mr. Palmer was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the fight," the press release read. "Evidence indicates that Mr. Palmer was acting as a peacemaker and trying to discourage Mr. Welch and the other men from arguing." 

Lions Tailgate

Officers stand behind police tape seen at the scene of a shooting at Shed 6 at Eastern Market in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.  (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

Welch was also a concealed pistol license holder. 

"We have reviewed this case thoroughly and this is a case of lawful self-defense. It is absolutely tragic that during all the fun and merrymaking at a Lions tailgate that two lives were lost. The first was Mr. Welch who was the one who first pulled out a gun and was shot by the 40-year-old, a lawful CPL holder, who was defending himself. A single shot was fired," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. 

"And then, perhaps the most heartbreaking of all is the fact that a completely and totally innocent bystander, Mr.  Palmer was shot and killed with the same bullet that passed through the head of Mr. Welch. It could have been any one of us. We looked at all the applicable law and there is no crime that can be charged and proven beyond a reasonable doubt." 

Lions Tailgate

Officers stand behind police tape seen at the scene of a shooting at Shed 6 at Eastern Market in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.  (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

Palmer was pronounced dead on the scene. Welch was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead the following day. 

Officials said the shooter had not been involved in the physical altercation.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.