Magic shoot down Wizards

Ryan Anderson scored 23 points and pulled 95, at Verizon Center on Wednesday.

Orlando had seven players in double figures, including Jason Richardson, Jameer Nelson, and Glen Davis, who all contributed 12 points. J.J. Redick added 15 and Dwight Howard had a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards to give the Magic their ninth-straight victory over Washington.

John Wall scored a game-high 33 points in the loss, while Jordan Crawford chipped in 18 for Washington, which has dropped six-consecutive games.

Three-point shooting was the key for the Magic as they drained 15-of-36 from long range to improve to 16-1 when scoring over 100 points.