Lyudmyla Kichenok postpones wedding plans en route to US Open doubles title: 'A good excuse'

Kichenok and partner Jelena Ostapenko won the women's doubles title in straight sets

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok didn’t get the ring, but she did get the fairytale ending. 

Kichenok and her women's doubles partner, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, were crowned U.S. Open champions after they defeated Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai in straight sets on Friday. 

Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla KIchenok celebrate

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, left, and Lyudmyla KIchenok, of Ukraine, kiss the championship trophy after defeating Kristina Mladenovic, of France, and Zhang Shuai, of China, in the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The duo didn’t drop a single set the entire tournament, but Kichenok did have to drop one pretty important appointment earlier this week. 

"My boyfriend could be [my] husband actually, because we were supposed to get married this Wednesday but it didn’t happen," she said of Stas Khmarskiy, Ostapenko’s coach. "We had actually an appointment to get married this Wednesday, but just because I was playing in the semifinals [we couldn’t.]"

Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla KIchenok celebrate

Ostapenko high-fives KIchenok after scoring a point against Mladenovic and Zhang during the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"I think it's a good excuse to postpone it a bit," Ostapenko added. 

Kichenok and Ostapenko took a 4-1 lead in the first set before Mladenovic and Zhang rallied back to tie it at 4-all. Kichenok and Ostapenko would hang on to take the first 6-2, before dropping two games to open the second set. 

The duo climbed back to win the title 6-4, 6-3. 

Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla KIchenok pose

Ostapenko and KIcheno hold the championship trophy after winning the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Kichenok was able to celebrate with a little champagne after the match. American tennis player Jessica Pegula, who is competing in the women’s singles final on Saturday, sent a bottle and a heartfelt note to Kichenok, which she shared on her Instagram stories. 

"I saw you were supposed to get married Wednesday," the note read. "Congrats on a great tournament and enjoy your wedding!"  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.