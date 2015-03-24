Lydia Ko, 17, becomes youngest to win LPGA Tour rookie of the year award

Lydia Ko has become the youngest player to win the LPGA Tour's rookie of the year award.

The 17-year-old Ko clinched the points-based award with three tournaments remaining on the LPGA Tour schedule. She already has two victories, two runner-up finishes and nine other finishes in the top 10.

Laura Baugh was 18 when she won the LPGA Tour rookie of the year in 1973.

Ko is No. 3 in the women's world ranking and is No. 4 on the LPGA Tour money list with just over $1.5 million going into the Lorena Ochoa Invitational this week in Mexico. She also is third in the Race to the CME Globe, a season race that culminates next week in Florida with $1 million going to the winner.