Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Lydia Ko, 17, becomes youngest to win LPGA Tour rookie of the year award

By | Associated Press
FILE - This is an Aug. 20, 2014, file photo showing Lydia Ko answering questions at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in London, Ontario. Ko has become the youngest player to win the LPGA Tour's rookie of the year award. The 17-year-old Ko clinched the points-based award with three tournaments remaining on the LPGA Tour schedule. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Dave Chidley, File)

FILE - This is an Aug. 20, 2014, file photo showing Lydia Ko answering questions at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in London, Ontario. Ko has become the youngest player to win the LPGA Tour's rookie of the year award. The 17-year-old Ko clinched the points-based award with three tournaments remaining on the LPGA Tour schedule. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Dave Chidley, File) (The Associated Press)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lydia Ko has become the youngest player to win the LPGA Tour's rookie of the year award.

The 17-year-old Ko clinched the points-based award with three tournaments remaining on the LPGA Tour schedule. She already has two victories, two runner-up finishes and nine other finishes in the top 10.

Laura Baugh was 18 when she won the LPGA Tour rookie of the year in 1973.

Ko is No. 3 in the women's world ranking and is No. 4 on the LPGA Tour money list with just over $1.5 million going into the Lorena Ochoa Invitational this week in Mexico. She also is third in the Race to the CME Globe, a season race that culminates next week in Florida with $1 million going to the winner.