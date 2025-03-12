LSU's Kim Mulkey calls out reporter for eating mozzarella stick during press conference

Be weary of LSU women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey when enjoying some mozzarella sticks.

Mulkey noticed a media member eating and pointed it out as she was set to take questions following LSU’s SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Texas on Saturday.

"Are those media over there or are they just eating?" Mulkey questioned as she began her postgame press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reporter in question, LuLu Kesin, posted a photo of where she was sitting with her side of the story on social media.

"Sitting far away from the press conference, I was off to the side writing when Kim Mulkey saw me take a bite of my mozzarella stick," Kesin posted.

"For context this is how far away I was, I was NOT sitting in the press conference eating."

COOPER FLAGG'S MOM SAYS VIRAL CELEBRATION WAS 'BIG F-YOU' TO UNC FANS FOR 'BEING CLASSLESS A-HOLES'

Kesin covers South Carolina women’s basketball and football, and was not interested in Mulkey’s press conference because LSU did not play South Carolina.

Mulkey has had a rocky history with the media. Last year, she threatened to sue The Washington Post over a profile she called "false."

While she may have been trying to make a joke, as she smiled after she singled out Kesin for eating a mozzarella stick, it did not land.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns beat No. 3-seeded LSU 56-49 to advance to the SEC Tournament final, where Texas then lost to No. 1-seeded South Carolina on Sunday.

LSU is 28-5 this season, and despite the semifinal loss in the conference tournament, Mulkey’s squad is poised to have a high seed when the bracket is revealed over the weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.