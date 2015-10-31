Expand / Collapse search
Last Update October 31, 2015

LSU superfan Sid Ortis passes away

By | FoxSports
Sep 27, 2014; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half of a game at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated New Mexico State 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

It's a sad day for Les Miles and the LSU family. Derick E. Hingle USA TODAY Sports

LSU head coach Les Miles now has someone saving him a spot in heaven, as 16-year old fan Sid Ortis passed away early Saturday morning. His mother sent out this message announcing the news:

Ortis had been battling osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, for over a year. The condition is rare in young children, as only around 400 people under the age of 20 suffer from the illness.

The young Tiger fan sent out this tweet only two weeks ago:

Rest in Peace Sid.