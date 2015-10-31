LSU superfan Sid Ortis passes away

It's a sad day for Les Miles and the LSU family. Derick E. Hingle USA TODAY Sports

LSU head coach Les Miles now has someone saving him a spot in heaven, as 16-year old fan Sid Ortis passed away early Saturday morning. His mother sent out this message announcing the news:

Ortis had been battling osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, for over a year. The condition is rare in young children, as only around 400 people under the age of 20 suffer from the illness.

The young Tiger fan sent out this tweet only two weeks ago:

Rest in Peace Sid.