LSU eliminates wellness checks for fans, encourages 'self-assessment'

LSU officials announced Monday that fans attending home games at Tiger Stadium will no longer have to undergo CDC wellness checks.

The university updated its COVID-19 gameday protocols this week to do away with medical wellness checks “in order to reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points.”

A member of LSU guest services told USA Today the old policy gave way to “congregating in the lines” while waiting for the checks. Instead, fans will be encouraged to conduct a self-assessment to check for any symptoms.

"Whoever has a ticket — they still have to do the survey that is sent out about symptoms," the official added.

The university also reminded fans to wear masks after several were seen without them at their seats during the season opener against Mississippi State last month.

“LSU Athletics said fans arrived for game one with masks covering the nose and mouth and wore those masks in corridors, concessions and restroom lines," the university said. "However, a large percentage of fans removed their masks while in their seats in Tiger Stadium. LSU Athletics is reminding fans to wear their masks while in their seats.”

The university began to report several positive coronavirus cases on Aug. 15, when students began returning to campus. Since then, the school has confirmed more than 750 COVID-19 cases, with 50 positive cases from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13.

Head coach Ed Orgeron revealed last month that “most” of his players contracted the virus at some point.