Penn State's James Franklin has tense exchange with fan after crushing loss to Ohio State

It's safe to say James Franklin is public enemy No. 1 at the moment in Happy Valley.

The third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions dropped a heartbreaker at Beaver Stadium Saturday, losing to No. 4 Ohio State, 20-13.

With the loss, Franklin fell to 1-7 against top 10 teams at home, 6-10 against ranked teams at home, 1-9 against top 5 teams and 1-10 against Ohio State since he was hired at Penn State.

Surely, Penn State fans are waiting to see when they will get over this hump. And while the loss likely won't affect the Nittany Lions' College Football Playoff chances much, it does raise the question whether they are ready for that stage.

Aapparently, one fan at the game wanted to find out for himself.

As Franklin was leaving the field after the game, he shook hands and hugged several people leading up to the tunnel, but he must have heard something in the stands.

Two fans were ripping Franklin, one saying, "That's awful." Another fan's words are tough to make out, but Franklin took issue with it.

Franklin approached the fan, who was very clearly angry, and asked what his name was. At that point, the fan wanted no part of the chat anymore, and Franklin left a parting message.

"If you’re gonna be man enough to talk, what’s your name?" Franklin asked again.

Franklin then walked through the tunnel to applause from other Penn State fans.

Penn State got out to a quick 10-0 lead, but it did not score an offensive touchdown the entire day. It's lone touchdown was a pick-six the first time the defense took the field.

Penn State had a golden opportunity to tie the game when it had first and goal from inside the 5-yard line with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the Buckeyes' defense stopped the Penn State offense four times from inside the 5-yard line to keep them out of the end zone, securing a 20-13 win.

Penn State fell to 7-1 with the loss and will look to bounce back against Washington Nov. 9.

