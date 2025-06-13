Los Angeles riot and protests put some NFL caliber tackles on display: WATCH

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What's going on in Los Angeles is a shame.

We've got people rioting and looting and attacking law enforcement. And we've got cops, national guard and other armed units on the streets holding lines like they're in a battle. So, rough times.

But, amid the sobering videos and photos we've seen out of L.A. there have been some, well, amazing tackles of some idiots that took to the streets.

We're talking NFL-caliber tackles.

We're talking tackles that Jack Lambert or Dick Butkus would love.

And we thought you'd like to see them.

Great Tackle But Not Perfect Form

This one is one person on the street obviously taking the soul of a protester who was stupid enough to go after some police officers.

Yes, the instigator got a dose of paintballs to his back after he threw something on a cop. But out of nowhere …

…BAM, as John Madden used to exclaim back in the day.

We have no idea who the guy with the tackle was, but that dude definitely played football at some point.

Now, the form was not perfect.

He used his left foot to plant but led with his right shoulder. He should use the same foot and shoulder. But the results were fabulous.

Blindside Tackle In Los Angeles

The next one is courtesy of a cop on Wednesday evening.

Some loser was either removing a security cone or getting ready to fling it at someone when cops surrounded him.

And, give him credit, he eluded two cops that showed poor technique in attempting reach-tackles.

But he didn't get by the third cop who slammed him into a building as Mr. Cone Guy wasn't looking.

We live in interesting times, friends.

California Senator Padilla Grabbed

On Thursday afternoon, California senator Alex Padilla crashed a press conference being held by the Department of Homeland Security.

And when he was told to leave, Padilla declined. And then he was told to leave in a more forceful manner because officers were not going to let him engage with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

What happened next was that Padilla was removed by force.

And, yes, he was eventually forced to the floor and handcuffed.

Homeland Security Releases A Statement

Not exactly a form tackle but neither is a quarterback sliding so as not to get hit.

Padilla is a Democrat and practically everyone representing that side of the political spectrum was aghast at how he was treated. That included Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

And Homeland Security responded to charges of mistreatment.

"Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem," a statement from Homeland Security reads. "Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands."