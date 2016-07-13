Longtime NFL exec Joe Browne wins Hall of Fame award

CANTON, Ohio (AP) NFL senior executive Joe Browne, who recently retired after 50 years in the league office, will receive the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during the induction ceremony Aug. 6.

The honor is presented periodically to an individual who has made significant and innovative contributions to professional football.

Browne was the longest-serving employee in the league office. He began his career as a 17-year-old college intern in 1965 and soon became a key adviser to Commissioner Pete Rozelle. In 1990, Browne became the league's first vice president under Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, and was promoted five years later to senior vice president.

In 2002, Browne was promoted to executive vice president of communications and government affairs.

''Joe Browne did a remarkable job representing the NFL during his extraordinary 50-year career with the league office,'' Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

---

