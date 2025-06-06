Logan Paul makes push for Donald Trump and Elon Musk WWE-style faceoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have spent the past few days sparring on social media.

The feud began after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday. As tempers flared, wrestler Logan Paul hinted that he hopes the president and the world's richest man will take the next step in their dispute by meeting in the squared circle.

Paul posted an edited WWE promo photo on his social media account of a hypothetical match between the two billionaires. Musk appeared in a photoshopped costume that featured the Tesla logo. The match was billed as "Summer Slam" and featured two dates in August.

"Make it happen @WWE," Paul wrote on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

Last June, Trump was a guest on Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast.

During the wide-ranging interview, Paul asked Trump several questions about pop culture — including whether the then-presidential candidate believed aliens existed. Trump also shared his thoughts on the emergence of artificial intelligence during the sit-down.

Musk reshared Paul's video of the 2024 interview on X. "Logan Paul interviews @realDonaldTrump," Musk wrote at the time.

Paul's "Impaulsive" YouTube channel boasts more than 4.7 million subscribers. Sports stars such as three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena have also been guests on Paul's podcast.

Musk on Thursday made allegations that Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

"@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," Musk wrote on X. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk followed the post with another, saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Doocy also reported that a red Tesla vehicle that Trump bought during a Tesla demonstration on the South Lawn of the White House grounds earlier this year is now expected to be given away or sold off.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

