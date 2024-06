Former President Trump talked at length about his beliefs regarding outer space and the existence of aliens on a podcast this week.

While appearing on YouTuber Logan Paul's talk show "Impaulsive," Trump was asked what information he was given access to regarding extraterrestrials.

"I met with pilots [who looked] like beautiful Tom Cruise but taller — handsome, perfect, people," Trump told Paul, recalling one pilot telling him, "‘Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane.'"

"And I looked at these guys, and they really mean it," Trump added.

Despite the testimony from elite pilots, Trump said he would not call himself a believer in aliens.

Trump told Paul, "Am I a believer? No, I probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there."

The former president also made a brief joke about illegal immigration, telling Paul that he was more concerned about "illegal aliens" at the southern border than extraterrestrials.

"When you say aliens, I say, ‘Are they illegal aliens?’" Trump quipped. "These [UFOs] might be illegal, but we don’t want to test them."

The former president's representatives initially contacted Paul's team and requested the sit down, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Paul's team also contacted President Biden's representatives and invited him to be a guest on a future episode of the podcast, the source said.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.