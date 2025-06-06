Trump-Musk feud: Who deserves the most credit for president's resounding 2024 White House win?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the war of words between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk rages, it's sparked a new debate over how decisive the world's richest person was in helping Trump recapture the White House in the 2024 election.

The president, speaking with reporters, argued, "I think I would have won" even without Musk's help on the campaign trail last year.

Musk, firing back, argued that "without me, Trump would have lost the election."

While the once-strong alliance between Trump and Musk rapidly disintegrated on Thursday as the two traded barbs over the president's "big, beautiful" tax cuts and spending bill, the zingers also extended to other topics, including last year's presidential election.

MUSK MAY SPEAK WITH TRUMP AIDES IN PUSH TO END FEUD WITH PRESIDENT

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, went all in for Trump last summer and autumn.

He endorsed the GOP presidential nominee in July right after the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS STAND FIRM AGAINST MUSK'S ‘KILL THE BILL’ ASSAULT ON TRUMP'S AGENDA

Musk became the top donor of the 2024 election cycle, dishing out nearly $300 million in support of Trump's bid through America PAC, a Trump-aligned super PAC. Much of the money was used for get-out-the-vote efforts and ads in the crucial battleground states as Trump and Kamala Harris faced off for the presidency.

Musk concentrated much of his efforts on Pennsylvania.

He joined Trump for the first time on the campaign trail at an Oct. 5 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, then held five town halls in the Keystone State later in October.

And Musk set up a war room of sorts in Pittsburgh.

Trump, mentioning how Musk campaigned for him in Pennsylvania, pointed to his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who was co-chair of Trump's 2024 campaign.

The president noted that "Susie would say I would have won Pennsylvania easily anyway."

MUSK'S FISCAL CONSERVATIVE EVOLUTION PUTS HIM AT ODDS WITH TRUMP

Musk, apparently watching Trump's comments in real time, quickly fired back on X, which Musk renamed after buying Twitter.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote. "Such ingratitude."

Veteran Republican strategist John Brabender, who served as a media consultant to the 2024 Trump campaign, told Fox News Digital that "Elon and many others played an important role in helping the president win states all across America."

"But the bottom line is there’s only one constant and one person who is most responsible, by far, and that’s President Trump. That’s who people voted for," Brabender added.

Longtime Republican consultant Dave Carney, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns over the past few decades, said the president and Musk are both right.

Carney, who steered Preserve America, another top-spending Trump-aligned super PAC, told Fox News that Trump "might have won without the help, but you can't underestimate how important that help was."

Pointing to Preserve America, Musk's America PAC and MAGA Inc, which was the main Trump-aligned super PAC, Carney said they all deserved "a tremendous amount of credit" and "just made it easier" for Trump to sweep all seven battleground states and win the White House.

Carney also highlighted the Musk-aligned super PAC's "unprecedented field effort, mail and other communications … to turn out these low-propensity Trump voters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tom Eddy, the GOP chairman in Erie County, a longtime crucial swing county in the northwestern corner of battleground Pennsylvania, told Fox News that Musk "helped Trump significantly. I really think so. He had money, and he had a name."

But Eddy added that "my gut feeling would be that Trump is basically saying, ‘Look. I won the election. These people helped me, but I won.’ That's what he's trying to bring across."

In battleground Michigan, veteran Republican strategist Dennis Lennox pointed to Musk's comments and told Fox News "it’s incredibly arrogant to say that, but it’s probably true."