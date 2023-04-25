Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf
Published

LIV pro Dustin Johnson 'emphatically' denies making negative remarks directed at PGA Tour commish

Johnson reportedly earned a $100 million signing bonus with LIV Golf

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
LIV golfer Dustin Johnson did not have a lot of time to enjoy his team's achievements over the weekend at an event in Australia.

Shortly after Johnson’s team, the 4Aces, won the LIV team event at The Grange in Adelaide, Australia, the Australian Associated Press reported that the golfer made some critical remarks about PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"We don’t give a damn how he feels," Johnson said, according to the Australian AP. "We know how he feels about us, so it’s mutual."

Dustin Johnson at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson on the 13th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Since its inception, LIV Golf has struggled to create a high level of fan interest. But the Grange in Adelaide event was sold out three straight days.

Johnson’s 4Aces team won its first team title of the season.

The comments attributed to Johnson seemed to be a change in the position he has taken over the past several months. The 38-year-old has avoided speaking poorly of the Tour or its leadership.

LIV Golf logo

A general view of the LIV Golf logo at the LIV Golf Invitational Series July 29, 2022, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, released a statement denying the golfer ever made the statements about Monahan.

"I spoke with Dustin from Singapore this morning, at which time he emphatically denied making any such statement," Winkle said. "He elaborated by saying his actual response to the question was ‘no comment.'"

Dustin Johnson reacts to made putt

Team captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC pumps his fist after sinking the winning putt on the 18th green during the team championship stroke play round of the LIV Golf Invitational — Miami at Trump National Doral Miami Oct. 30, 2022 in Doral, Fla.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

LIV spokesperson Jane MacNeille took to Twitter to back up Winkle's statement about Johnson. MacNeille also clarified that Pat Perez, a teammate of Johnson, made the comment. 

"Dustin didn’t say it, Pat did. AAP reported it incorrectly," MacNeille wrote.

There is no record of Perez's comment in the transcript of the 4Aces’ post-round interview. 

On the Netflix documentary "Full Swing," Johnson laid out his rationale for leaving the Tour.

"The decision to join LIV, I mean, it finally just came down to the offer that they made me," Johnson said. "For me, it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.